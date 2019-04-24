Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) and RA Medical Systems (RMED) Head to Head Contrast

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and RA Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $217.04 million 5.59 $1.71 million $0.05 696.20 RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 9.04 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -1.34

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RA Medical Systems. RA Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiovascular Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of RA Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and RA Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 1 2 0 2.25 RA Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. RA Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 230.72%. Given RA Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and RA Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems 0.74% 1.28% 0.85% RA Medical Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats RA Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

