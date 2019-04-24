Cardinal Energy (CJ) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, GMP Securities lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$5.89.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

