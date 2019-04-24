CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect CARBO Ceramics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CARBO Ceramics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of CARBO Ceramics worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

