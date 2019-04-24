Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 800 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after purchasing an additional 283,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.46 on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

