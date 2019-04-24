Canopy Growth (WEED) PT Raised to C$80.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$50.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

TSE WEED opened at C$63.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$27.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.68.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

