Can a Central American migrant caravan form?

The questions piled up on hundreds of Central Americans’ telephones, Get as many details as possible before leaving their own country.

Phone calls with relatives and friends from the United States get the smuggler or to work out the road are a matter of the past for all Central Americans. Now prospective migrants create organize using social media to depart in caravans and chat groups.

“They organize themselves en masse in their home states, formed by entire families, and the networks serve them as an mechanism for safety and communication during the travel.”

The roots of this caravan phenomenon started years ago when activists coordinated processions – often with a religious theme – during Holy Week to dramatize needs and the hardships of migrants.

That changed last yearOn Oct. 13, tens of thousands of people walked from Honduras and as the days passed and they crossed Guatemala, the group grew to more than 7,000 migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump seized about the new happening to creep up his anti-immigrant policies.

Ever since parallel to the typical migrant flow north then caravans have continued to depart the so called Northern Triangle of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

As they try to combine together in massive groups and without having to hide from government, and they’re coordinated over WhatsApp and Facebook.

The most recent caravan left the bus station on April 10 in San Pedro Sula in Honduras, and journalists from The Associated Press are following migrant talks that were online because late March.

“anybody know something about the caravan leaving on the 10th? They say the mother of caravans is going,” one message said.

Élmer Alberto Cardona, a 27-year-old shopkeeper out of Honduras, watched an announcement on Facebook only weeks after being deported in the U.S. to San Pedro Sula and said he did not think twice: He collected his three children, ages 3, 6 and 9, and also headed back on April 10.

He and his wife had left with the first Amendment in October and made it into Tijuana, across the border from California. They obtained Mexican humanitarian visas which let them temporarily live and work locally, but decided to cross the border and turn themselves to U.S. border representatives to ask asylum.

It didn’t go well and they had been detained in facilities in different nations. He had been deported and his spouse was locked when he started the trip again, now with his children.

“I think that it will go better this time; it appears like a great deal of people are getting together,” he said by phone near the Honduras-Guatemala boundary.

It’s not clear who is launching the chats. The AP called the number. The woman who answered said her husband had lived in the U.S. for eight years, was deported and wanted to return. After a few minutes, a voice was heard and she then no one replied again and wrapped up.

In that class, members supply bits of information: Everyone needs to bring their passports and those thinking of arriving from far away or traveling with children need to arrive before the caravan leaves. Take a photograph with the mom and the baby.”

Some chats seem to be made for a date that is set. Other people continue being active from caravans or with an eye toward potential ones. They have various administrators who give guidance from things on the road. Group members’ phone numbers are in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico as well as the United States. Friends and relatives share invitations.

And suspicions come out:”Do not trust.”” Bear in Mind that in Mexico there are a Great Deal of kidnappings.”” ‘There are not any coordinators, that is what people have to state so there aren’t issues.”

The messages also explore approaches to find protection from the robberies, kidnappings which have long plagued those crossing Mexico, extortion. Some state fear that the gangs have attempted to infiltrate:”This dude works with the Zetas, a pal of mine from Olancho explained he knows him and that he’s still with them,” said someone who shared a photo of the alleged criminal.

Afterwards, Trump threatened again to close the border with Mexico and exude assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

While some in the group who left San Pedro Sula called it as”the mother of caravans,” it had fewer than 3,000 people as it came at the Mexican boundary.

The caravans grow when they reach Mexico as have a tendency to join. Due to mid-April, there were over 8,000 migrants, including those who left San Pedro Sula on April 10, at various areas in the state of Chiapas, in accordance with Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission.

For those expecting to combine, the chats provide information in real time about the place to fulfill –“Caravan where are you ?”” We are waiting for you here” — and about roadblocks, areas in Mexico where visas have been processed or websites where there’s been a problem.

Participants upload photographs and videos to let their families know where they are and how they’re doing.

And though the April 10 caravan is still in southern Mexico, people in certain groups are about forming other people:”Still another is leaving April 30, Salvadoran pals.”

Verza reported from Mexico City.