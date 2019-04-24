Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $246,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,764.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.62%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

