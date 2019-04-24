California Resources (CRC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $28.33. 2,280,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,090,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 4.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.79 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,194,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,551,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 316,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 933.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

