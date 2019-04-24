Cabot Oil & Gas’ (COG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 301,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,229.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $16,057,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

