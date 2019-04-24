Cable One Inc (CABO) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Cable One makes up 2.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Cable One by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cable One by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,043.75.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,019.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $597.40 and a 1 year high of $1,037.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/cable-one-inc-cabo-is-copeland-capital-management-llcs-2nd-largest-position.html.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.