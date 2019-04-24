Cable One (CABO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,033.40

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,033.40 and last traded at $1,033.98, with a volume of 1908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 34.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cable One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cable One by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cable One by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cable One by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cable One by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cable One (CABO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,033.40” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/cable-one-cabo-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-1033-40.html.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.