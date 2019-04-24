Burt Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. 577,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,066. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

