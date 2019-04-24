Burt Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 421.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,925. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $45.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

