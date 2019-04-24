BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194,106 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after buying an additional 1,022,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $204,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,395,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/btr-capital-management-inc-has-1-58-million-holdings-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.