Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Btb Reit has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$4.93.

Get Btb Reit alerts:

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$20.08 million for the quarter.

WARNING: “Btb Reit (BTB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/btb-reit-btb-plans-0-04-monthly-dividend.html.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Btb Reit in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Btb Reit

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Btb Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btb Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.