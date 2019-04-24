Brunswick Co. (BC) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 1,298,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,098. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,251 shares of company stock valued at $321,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

