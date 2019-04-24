Brown & Brown (BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

BRO stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 456,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,824,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,093,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,689,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 391,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 56,196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

