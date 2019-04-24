Brown & Brown (BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 87080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/brown-brown-bro-reaches-new-12-month-high-following-earnings-beat.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.