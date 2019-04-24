Brown & Brown (BRO) PT Raised to $36.00 at SunTrust Banks

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $1.54 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of BRO opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

