Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.48

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.48 and last traded at C$64.26, with a volume of 423465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.00, for a total value of C$12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971,794 shares in the company, valued at C$246,251,228.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

