Brokers Set Expectations for Eastgroup Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.52.

EGP stock opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

