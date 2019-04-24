Brokerages Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) PT at $57.33

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,693,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,428,000 after buying an additional 1,038,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,843,000 after buying an additional 688,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after buying an additional 381,955 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $10,674,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

