Brokerages Set Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Price Target at $6.28

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 124,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 990,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 109,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 59,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

