Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (BLND) Target Price at $632.63

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.10 ($8.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total value of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Insiders acquired a total of 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,519 over the last ninety days.

BLND stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 600.40 ($7.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,582,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

