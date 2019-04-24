Brokerages Expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce sales of $228.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $229.00 million. Sterling Construction reported sales of $222.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Construction.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 48,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,978. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.