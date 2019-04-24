Brokerages Expect Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $473.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.20 million and the highest is $477.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $430.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Newmark Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 670,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

