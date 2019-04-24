Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $270.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $271.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $246.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.17 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.58). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 861,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,534. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Uniti Group by 15,343.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,285,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,729,000 after buying an additional 4,258,049 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,467,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

