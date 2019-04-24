Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($3.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to ($4.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. 138,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,887. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $91.56 and a one year high of $325.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

