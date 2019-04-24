Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. Increasing demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments in digital, AI, cloud and blockchain particularly via acquisitions. The company continues to enhance its internal growth through strategic buyouts. It is also consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Despite such positives, Broadridge continues to grapple with client concentration. Stiff competition will affect Broadridge’s ability to increase its market share and profitability. Multiple acquisitions increase the company’s exposure to integration risks and higher expenses. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Shares of Broadridge have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $115.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,261.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

