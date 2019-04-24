British Land (BLND) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut British Land to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 647 ($8.45) to GBX 452 ($5.91) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 635.36 ($8.30).

Get British Land alerts:

LON BLND opened at GBX 593.40 ($7.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 703 ($9.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £30,067.12 ($39,288.02). Also, insider William Jackson bought 2,310 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,519.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.