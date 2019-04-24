Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.10-4.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.10-4.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

