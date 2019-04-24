Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In January, Bristol-Myers announced that it will acquire Celgene for an equity value of approximately $74 billion to bolster its portfolio. While the deal was previously being opposed by a few shareholders, the merger has now been given a green signal. Bristol-Myers' blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, continues to perform well on label expansions for various indications. However, the company’s voluntary withdrawal of the sBLA seeking approval of Opdivo+Yervoy for the treatment of first-line NSCLC with tumor mutational burden greater or equal to 10 mutations/megabase following discussions with the FDA was disappointing, given the market potential. Competition has stiffened for Opdivo from Merck’s Keytruda and Roche’s Tecentriq. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 65,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 250.0% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

