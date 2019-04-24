Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 260,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 207,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.08.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,008,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

