Brightcove (BCOV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.34 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $-0.07–0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.94 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.04. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Brightcove worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

