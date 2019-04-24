BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Critical Survey

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and China Petroleum & Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A China Petroleum & Chemical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of China Petroleum & Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Petroleum & Chemical has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. China Petroleum & Chemical pays out 74.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and China Petroleum & Chemical has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and China Petroleum & Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $114.37 million 3.97 $113.28 million N/A N/A China Petroleum & Chemical $436.86 billion 0.21 $9.31 billion $5.57 13.67

China Petroleum & Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and China Petroleum & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 99.03% 16,432.79% 11,244.78% China Petroleum & Chemical 2.88% 8.18% 4.38%

Summary

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust beats China Petroleum & Chemical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 15.772 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 15.638 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.134 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company explores and develops oil fields; produces crude oil and natural gas; processes and purifies crude oil; and manufactures and sells petroleum products. It also owns and operates oil depots and service stations; and distributes and sells refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel through wholesale and retail sales networks. In addition, the company manufactures and sells petrochemical and derivative petrochemical products; and other chemical products, such as basic organic chemicals, synthetic resins, synthetic fiber monomers and polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic rubber, and chemical fertilizers. Further, it is involved in the pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; production, sale, storage, and transportation of refinery and coal chemical products; the import and export of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; research, development, and application of technologies and information; production and sale of catalyst products, lubricant base oil, polyester chips and fibers, plastics, and intermediate petrochemical products; production, sale, research, and development of ethylene and downstream byproducts; and coal chemical industry investment management activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corporation.

