Boston Beer (SAM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.57.

Shares of SAM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.43. 260,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,835. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $215.05 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $275.79 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.91.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.20, for a total transaction of $2,297,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $8,115,964. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

