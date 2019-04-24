Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $174.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5638 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

