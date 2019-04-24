Boeing (BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BA opened at $376.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boeing by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.47.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

