BMO Capital Markets Boosts Union Pacific (UNP) Price Target to $190.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of UNP opened at $176.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $179.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

