BlackRock Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $4,163,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $267,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 76.25%. The business had revenue of $243.95 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s previous dividend of $0.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

