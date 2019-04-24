BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $140.20 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Binance. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $140.20 million and $138.65 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00402033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00984990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00175618 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

