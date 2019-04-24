BitSerial Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BitSerial token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSerial has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSerial has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSerial alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011249 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00035290 BTC.

About BitSerial

BitSerial (CRYPTO:BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io . BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSerial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSerial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.