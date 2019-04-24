BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $411,502.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00404755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00971023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00178668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,316,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,012,617,482 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

