BitBay 24-Hour Volume Hits $319,957.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, BitBay has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $319,957.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00046418 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001545 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

