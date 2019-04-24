BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECH. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded BIO-TECHNE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.13.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.39 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

