BidaskClub Lowers Epizyme (EPZM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.14.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.