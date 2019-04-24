BERNcash (BERN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. BERNcash has a market cap of $35,034.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

