Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases 15,649 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 15.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $68,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,618,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,863,000 after acquiring an additional 548,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,836. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

