Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 86.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

WARNING: “Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/berkshire-asset-management-llc-pa-has-23-07-million-holdings-in-intel-co-intc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.