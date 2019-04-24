Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€126.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €141.00 ($163.95) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €116.75 ($135.76).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €158.70 ($184.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 79.91. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €89.70 ($104.30) and a 52-week high of €156.40 ($181.86).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.